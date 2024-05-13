Left Menu

Common University Entrance Test-undergraduate 2024 exam admit card released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Admit Card for the Common University Entrance Test-undergraduate CUET (UG) 2024.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 22:30 IST
Common University Entrance Test-undergraduate 2024 exam admit card released
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Admit Card for the Common University Entrance Test-undergraduate CUET (UG) 2024. "National Testing Agency is conducting the CUET (UG) 2024 at different locations throughout the country (379 Cities) including 26 cities outside India on May 15th, 16, 17 and 18, 2024, in Pen and Paper mode," the agency said in a public notice.

"Admit cards will not be sent by post. Admit Cards of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on May 15 to 18, 2024, are hosted on the website cuet-ugf@nta.ac.in," the agency said. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully, NTA said.

Candidates are advised to note the following: Candidates are advised to download the admit card on May 14th evening so that any changes in the Examination Centre due to administrative reasons may be reflected in the admit card. "The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Candidate should not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process," the agency said.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference, NTA said. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and cuet-ugl@nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

"In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet- ug@nta.ac.in," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024