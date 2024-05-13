Common University Entrance Test-undergraduate 2024 exam admit card released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Admit Card for the Common University Entrance Test-undergraduate CUET (UG) 2024. "National Testing Agency is conducting the CUET (UG) 2024 at different locations throughout the country (379 Cities) including 26 cities outside India on May 15th, 16, 17 and 18, 2024, in Pen and Paper mode," the agency said in a public notice.

"Admit cards will not be sent by post. Admit Cards of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on May 15 to 18, 2024, are hosted on the website cuet-ugf@nta.ac.in," the agency said. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully, NTA said.

Candidates are advised to note the following: Candidates are advised to download the admit card on May 14th evening so that any changes in the Examination Centre due to administrative reasons may be reflected in the admit card. "The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Candidate should not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process," the agency said.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference, NTA said. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and cuet-ugl@nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

"In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet- ug@nta.ac.in," it said. (ANI)

