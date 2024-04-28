Thai foreign minister Parnpree resigns, government spokesperson says
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 28-04-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 17:52 IST
- Thailand
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has received Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara's resignation letter and his departure will no affect government work in foreign affairs, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke told Reuters on Sunday.
