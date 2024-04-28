Sexual Harassment and Stalking Case Filed Against Former Minister H.D. Revanna and His MP Son, Prajwal Revanna

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against the son and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former minister H D Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna respectively.

The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.

The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani.

She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have ''vulgar conversations'' with her.

She also alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as other members of her family.

