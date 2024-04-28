Sexual Harassment and Stalking Case Filed Against Former Minister H.D. Revanna and His MP Son, Prajwal Revanna
Sexual harassment & stalking case registered against ex-minister H D Revanna, his MP son Prajwal
- Country:
- India
A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against the son and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former minister H D Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna respectively.
The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.
The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani.
She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her, and his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have ''vulgar conversations'' with her.
She also alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as other members of her family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holenarasipur
- Deve Gowda
- Revanna
- Hassan
- Bhavani
- Prajwal Revanna
- Prajwal
ALSO READ
No flags will be used in Rahul Gandhi's poll campaign in Wayanad: M M Hassan
PM Modi to share dais with Deve Gowda at election rally in Mysuru on Apr 14
Surprised and saddened by Deve Gowda's statement: Siddaramaiah
"Congress has limited presence....," says HD Deve Gowda
JD(S) seeks EC action over alleged security lapse at meet attended by Deve Gowda