Left Menu

Prominent Politician H D Revanna Accused of Sexual Harassment and Stalking

Former minister H D Revanna booked in sexual harassment, stalking case

PTI | Hassan | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:20 IST
Prominent Politician H D Revanna Accused of Sexual Harassment and Stalking
  • Country:
  • India

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son and former minister H D Revanna and his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is Hassan MP.

The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.

This comes after the Karnataka government today constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal following a letter by the Chairperson of Women's Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government.

The 33-year-old Prajwal was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024