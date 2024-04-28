Abhishek Banerjee Predicts BJP's Lok Sabha Tally Below 200

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the BJP will not win more than 200 seats in the Lok Sabha polls due to "growing sentiments against the saffron party" in the country.

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally here in Diamond Harbour, said if he is elected again from the seat, the total developmental expenditure will be doubled to Rs 10,000 crore for the constituency over the next 10 years. "The BJP will not be able to cross 200 seats in the parliamentary elections...There is a growing anti-BJP sentiment in the country," said Banerjee, considered the number two in the Trinamool Congress. ''We keep our promises... in the past 10 years, we have spent Rs 5,580 crore. This amount will be doubled in the next 10 years (in Diamond Harbour)," the TMC MP said.

The "successful Diamond Harbour model" would serve as a blueprint for development across the state, he asserted.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to put an end to the state government's flagship 'Lakhsmir Bhandar' scheme, and played a purported audio clip in which BJP's Cooch Behar leader Dipa Chakraborty can be heard saying that the financial assistance programme for women would cease to exist within three months.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

Elections will be held in Diamond Harbour on June 1 in the seventh and final phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)