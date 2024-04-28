"What is fault of Arvind Kejriwal?" Sunita Kejriwal asks as she holds roadshow in support of AAP's candidate

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a roadshow in West Delhi and called Delhi CM "sher" saying that he has been jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity, and opened Mohalla Clinics in the national capital. "What is the fault of Arvind Kejriwal? His fault is he gave free electricity, earlier there used to be a lot of power cuts but now we get electricity 24 hours, schools are being made for your students, Mohalla clinics were made and now every month, women will be given Rs 1000. Arvind Kejriwal is a "Sher" (lion)," Sunita said.

This was Sunita Kejriwal's second roadshow in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Mahabal Mishra as part of the party's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Sunita Kejriwal was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle and greeted voters in the West Delhi area with folded hands.

Earlier on Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal said that nobody can "break him." "For one month, they have forcefully put your CM and my husband in jail. No court has convicted him so far. They are saying that the investigation is going on. If the investigation goes on for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? Earlier, people were jailed only after the Court convicted someone but they have brought a new system and saying that will keep him in jail till the investigation is going on. This is a dictatorship. Arvind Kejriwal has been a diabetic for 22 years and on insulin for 12 years. He has been denied insulin in jail... Do they want to kill Arvind Kejriwal? I know that you people love him and that's their problem. What is his fault? Nobody can break him," Sunita said during the roadshow.

Earlier on April 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and said that he did not cooperate with the central agency despite multiple summons issued to him. On April 9, the High Court dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

