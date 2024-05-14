Left Menu

"People of Mandi and their love brought me here" says Kangan Ranaut as she files her nomination from Mandi

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut, credited the people of Mandi for her electoral debut as she left for filing nominations along with her mother and sister on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:07 IST
"People of Mandi and their love brought me here" says Kangan Ranaut as she files her nomination from Mandi
BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday credited the people of Mandi for her electoral debut as she filed her nominations for the Lok Sabha seat. She was accompanied by her mother and sister. Kangana said that it was the love of the people of Mandi that had brought her back to her home state, she said she hoped to make a mark for herself in politics just like she had done in film.

"The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics," said Kangana When asked about Congress, she said "The anti-national mentality of the Congress party is a matter of concern for the country..."

Kangana's mother Asha Ranaut who accompanied her said, "The public have come here to support Kangana. We will definitely win. She has done a lot of work for the people and will do so in future too..." Her sister Rangoli Ranaut who was also present while Kangan filed her nomination said, "I extend my best wishes on this new journey of her. You can witness how the people support her in the crowd..."

After filing her nomination Kangana said "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well." The decision to field Kangana from Mandi, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the ruling Congress in the state, adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In her maiden bid for membership of the Lower House, she faces a formidable challenge in the form of Congress heavyweight and the son of late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh.

Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024