Utterances of PM Modi cannot be compared with anything in last 75 years: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement about Rahul Gandhi that he was trying to mislead people by telling baseless lies. Singhvi said that the utterances used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have absolutely no comparator in this campaign or in the last 75 years. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "I am glad to hear that someone in the BJP is talking about accountability, distortion, digression, and 'Mithya Prachar' (false campaign). I wish the same persons had talked about these four words a few weeks ago in Banswara or the other campaign trail of the PM. All attempts to establish false equivalence are desperate attempts because the words and the utterances used by the PM have absolutely no comparator in this campaign or in the last 75 years."

He further said that the utterances of the PM reflected the desperation of the BJP. "These attempts, by the BJP functionaries or by any constitutional institution of false equivalence, are doomed. But more importantly, they reflect the desperation of the BJP. It is not cultured or fair. It is false, and it is not anywhere near the democratic ethos of India," he further said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet that the BJP wants to snatch away the reservations of Dalits, backward classes and tribals. Amit Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead people by telling baseless lies. The BJP government has been running in this country for 10 years and has got a full majority twice. If BJP had the intention to end reservation then it would have happened by now. Narendra Modi ji has guaranteed to the Dalit, backward, and tribal brothers and sisters of the entire country that as long as BJP is there, no one can touch the reservation. Congress Party has always attacked the reservation of SC/ST and OBC. In Karnataka, their government came and made a 4 percent minority reservation, whose quota was cut? OBC (reservation) was cut. Their government came in Andhra Pradesh, there also they made a 5 percent minority reservation. Congress always opposed the backward society and never worked to provide justice to the tribals."

During an election campaign at Banswara PM Modi had alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children." While stressing the importance of 'Mangalsutra' (traditional Indian jewellery worn by married Indian women) for women, he said that no government has the power to snatch it away.

Addressing the public meeting, PM Modi said, "The leaders who have left Congress are saying one thing: It is not the Congress of before, it is now trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban Naxals...look at their manifesto, what Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be conducted." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)