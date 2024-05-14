Adi Kailash Yatra Commences: Inaugural Pilgrim Cohort Arrives at Dharchula Base Camp

The Adi Kailash yatra commenced on Tuesday with the first batch of 49 pilgrims arriving at Dharchula base camp en route to Jolingkong which offers a view of the sacred peak. ''The first batch of 49 pilgrims, including 32 men and 17 women from different parts of the country, reached the base camp of the yatra at Dharchula,'' Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) general manager Vijay Nath Shukla said.

The pilgrims are on their way to the Shiv-Parvati temple, which is situated alongside a lake at a height of 18,500 feet in Jolingkong from where one can see the sacred Adi Kailash peak. The temple was opened on Monday.

''Over 200 devotees were present on the occasion of the opening of the temple for the year,'' said Gopal Singh Kutiyal, the chief priest of the temple.

Jolingkong came into prominence in October last year when prime minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at the lakeside temple and had a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak from there.

The Adi Kailash yatra will take seven days for each batch to complete during which the devotees will have to stay at camps in Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Gunji, Bundi, Chaukori and Bhimtal, in-charge of the KMVN base camp Dhan Singh Bisht said.

The pilgrims will leave for New Delhi on the eighth day. Over 500 pilgrims from across the country have booked for the yatra this year so far, Bisht said.

''The present phase of Adi Kailash yatra will go on for May and June. It will remain closed in the monsoon months of July and August and will resume from September to November,'' he said.

