Left Menu

UK considers tightening its disability benefits system

Ahead of a national election expected later this year that opinion polls show he is likely to lose, Sunak wants to appeal to core Conservative voters by warning that future rises in welfare spending are fiscally unsustainable. Work and pensions minister Mel Stride said on Monday that the government was starting a 12-week consultation on personal independence payments (PIP), a cash benefit paid to 3.3 million people with health problems and disabilities in Britain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:52 IST
UK considers tightening its disability benefits system
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is considering making changes to disability and mental health benefit payments as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to slow the rise in the government's welfare bill and get more people into work. Ahead of a national election expected later this year that opinion polls show he is likely to lose, Sunak wants to appeal to core Conservative voters by warning that future rises in welfare spending are fiscally unsustainable.

Work and pensions minister Mel Stride said on Monday that the government was starting a 12-week consultation on personal independence payments (PIP), a cash benefit paid to 3.3 million people with health problems and disabilities in Britain. Projections from official budget forecasters show that PIP payments are set to rise by 63% over the next five years, or 13 billion pounds ($16.3 billion) a year, Stride said.

"There is a sustainability issue here that we need to have a grown-up conversation about," he told Times Radio. "We should be thinking about and examining the possibility that we take a different approach than straightforward cash benefits paid."

Sunak, who faces the prospect of heavy losses in local elections on Thursday, has said that, if re-elected in the next national election, he wants to do more on welfare reform. He said earlier in April that the government would consider tightening rules for long-term sick leave to reverse a rise in the number of Britons who have permanently dropped out of the workforce.

($1 = 0.7991 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024