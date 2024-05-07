Left Menu

'Malign actor' compromised UK military payments system, says PM Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:36 IST
'Malign actor' compromised UK military payments system, says PM Sunak
A "malign actor" has probably compromised the UK armed forces' payments system, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday following reports that China had hacked into the database.

"There are indications that a malign actor has compromised the armed forces payment network," Sunak told reporters during a visit to a soccer academy in London.

"I do want to reassure people that the Ministry of Defence has already taken the action of removing the network offline and making sure that people affected are supported in the right way."

