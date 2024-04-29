Current proposal before Hamas includes 40-day ceasefire, UK's Cameron says
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:03 IST
The current proposal put to Hamas over the Gaza war includes a sustained 40-day ceasefire and the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Monday.
"I hope Hamas do take this deal and frankly, all the pressure in the world and all the eyes in the world should be on them today saying 'Take that deal'," Cameron added in a World Economic Forum special meeting held in Riyadh, calling the proposal "very generous".
