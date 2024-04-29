Left Menu

Biden, Lopez Obrador speak about managing migration on US-Mexico border

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:07 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador in a phone call on Sunday discussed how to manage migration and strengthen operational efficiency on the U.S.-Mexico border, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

The two leaders also pledged to advance initiatives to address the root causes of migration throughout the Western Hemisphere, the White House said. Biden and Lopez Obrador ordered their national security teams to jointly work to immediately implement concrete measures to significantly reduce irregular border crossings while protecting human rights, the White House added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

