Tragic Stabbing Incident at Polling Booth in Dharashiv

A 27-year-old man was killed and his friend injured in a knife attack outside a polling booth in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, where polling is underway in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday, police said. The attack was due to personal enmity and had nothing to do with the elections, an official said. The incident occurred outside the polling booth in Patsangvi village of Bhoom tehsil around 11.30 am, he said.

The victim, Samadhan Nanasaheb Pawar, and his friend were standing outside the polling booth when they were attacked by the accused, Gaurav alias Lalya Naiknavare, he said.

The duo sustained serious injuries in the attack, he said.

Pawar was rushed to a private hospital in Barshi, where he succumbed to injuries, and his friend's condition is out of danger, the official said.

The accused allegedly had a personal dispute with the victim over a love affair, he said.

A case is being registered at Bhoom police station, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

