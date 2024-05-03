UK Conservative Party chairman says local election results 'not great'
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:53 IST
The chairman of Britain's Conservative Party said it had been "a tough night" for his party after the opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat and early results from local elections showed Conservative losses.
"Obviously not a great set of results," Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden told Times Radio on Friday.
"A tough night for the Conservatives".
