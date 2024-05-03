Left Menu

AAP minister Atishi alleges ED targeted Kejriwal from the outset, as acknowledged by Shah in an interview

The Delhi minister said these were not ED, but BJP summonses. Even then BJP spokespersons used to say that ED is an independent investigation agency and they have nothing to do with the summons, she said.She alleged that the BJP is afraid of Kejriwal for he can expose the 10 years of its misrule.Amit Shah himself said that the BJP-ruled central government and their ED had the intention from the very first day to arrest Shri Arvind Kejriwal and put him in jail, Atishi said.

03-05-2024

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday claimed that Amit Shah in an interview made it clear that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED under a conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, party leader Atishi alleged that Union Home Minister Shah in an interview with a news channel made it clear that the Enforcement Directorate intended to arrest Kejriwal from the very first time it sent him a summons.

''Since the day Kejriwal started getting ED summons, AAP openly said that this was a conspiracy to arrest him,'' Atishi said. The Delhi minister said these were not ED, but ''BJP summonses.'' ''Even then BJP spokespersons used to say that ED is an independent investigation agency and they have nothing to do with the summons,'' she said.

She alleged that the BJP is afraid of Kejriwal for he can expose the 10 years of its misrule.

''Amit Shah himself said that the BJP-ruled central government and their ED had the intention from the very first day to arrest Shri Arvind Kejriwal and put him in jail,'' Atishi said. She claimed that Shah said that the summonses were a pretext to call Kejriwal and arrest him.

