Congress Conceded Defeat, Says Irani on Amethi Nomination Filing
Union Minister Smriti Irani claims Congress' absence from Amethi polls reveals their acceptance of defeat. She suggests their use of a proxy candidate, K L Sharma, indicates a lack of confidence in their chances of victory in the constituency.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has already accepted its defeat.
''Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat,'' Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi, told reporters here.
She made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat.
''Had they felt that there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy,'' the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amethi
- Congress
- BJP
- Smriti Irani
- Gandhi family
- electoral fray
- K L Sharma
- proxy
- defeat
- polling
ALSO READ
JD-S chief Deve Gowda attacks Congress over Gandhi family not contesting from Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi says Gandhi family looted the country. You are PM, recover the looted money: Congress chief Kharge
Since 1989 no Gandhi family member has been PM, CM or any Minister but still PM Modi blames them: Congress chief Kharge.
Congress Chief Kharge Accuses PM Modi of Defaming Gandhi Family Amidst Lack of Accomplishments
"Definitely Gandhi family will fight from Amethi" says Congress leader Deepak Singh