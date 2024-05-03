Congress Conceded Defeat, Says Irani on Amethi Nomination Filing

Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said that the Gandhis' absence from the electoral fray in Amethi indicates that the Congress has already accepted its defeat.

''Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat,'' Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi, told reporters here.

She made the remarks responding to Congress loyalist K L Sharma filing his nomination from the seat.

''Had they felt that there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy,'' the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)