Left Menu

Fadnavis labels Rahul Gandhi a political tourist over Rae Bareli nomination

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described Rahul Gandhi as a political tourist after the Congress nominated the Wayanad MP from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhis mother Sonia Gandhi has held the Rae Bareli constituency for the last two decades.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:46 IST
Fadnavis labels Rahul Gandhi a political tourist over Rae Bareli nomination
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described Rahul Gandhi as a "political tourist" after the Congress nominated the Wayanad MP from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi has held the Rae Bareli constituency for the last two decades. In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had lost to BJP's Smriti Irani on his home turf Amethi, which he had represented for three consecutive terms, but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

"Let him roam around. Tourists are welcomed but (they) don't make a permanent home," Fadnavis told PTI Videos when asked about the Congress leader filing his nomination from Rae Bareli.

Polling was held in Wayanad in the second phase on April 26, while Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase on May 20. Asked about a Pakistan minister tweeting in favour of Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said Pakistan and like-minded elements want him at the helm.

"They feel if Modiji remains (as PM), their condition will be worse than the present begging bowl they are roaming around with," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024