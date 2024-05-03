Narendra Modi to Address Election Rallies in Odisha on May 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha over the next few days to campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

PM Modi is scheduled to address two political rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on May 6.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the state from Saturday, during which he will meet intellectuals and journalists.

Nadda, who had addressed a rally in Berhampur on April 28, will again visit Odisha on May 5 to chalk out election strategies, party's state unit vice president Golak Mohapatra told reporters here Friday.

''The BJP chief will attend party programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The EAM will be on a two-day visit to Odisha starting tomorrow and attend several programmes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur,'' he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the BJP's election campaign on April 25 from Sonepur.

