Left Menu

'Star Wars' Icon Mark Hamill Meets President Biden, Jokes 'May the Force Be with You'

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill dropped by the White House for a visit with President Joe Biden and walked away with a pair of the presidents aviator sunglasses and a greater respect for the office. I love the merch, he said, taking off the glasses during a quick appearance at the White House daily press briefing on Friday following his visit with Biden.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:25 IST
'Star Wars' Icon Mark Hamill Meets President Biden, Jokes 'May the Force Be with You'
  • Country:
  • United States

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill dropped by the White House for a visit with President Joe Biden and walked away with a pair of the president's aviator sunglasses and a greater respect for the office. "I love the merch,'' he said, taking off the glasses during a quick appearance at the White House daily press briefing on Friday following his visit with Biden. Hamill, 72, famous for playing Luke Skywalker, kidded with reporters that he'd take a few questions — as long as they weren't about "Star Wars".

"I was honoured to be asked to come to the White House to meet the president," he said. He's been to the White House before, during the Carter and Obama administrations, but he'd never checked out the Oval Office, and that was quite something, he said. Biden showed off photographs and other Oval Office items, Hamill said. Hamill said Biden told him to call him "Joe," to which Hamill offered an alternative suggestion: "Can I call you Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi?" "He liked that," said Hamill, who also voiced the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series".

Both Hamill and the White House were vague about his reason for visiting. But Hamill, a Democrat and Biden supporter with a huge social media following, has been posting about the president's reelection campaign this week. "May The First Not Quench Your Thirst For Biden's Re-election!" he wrote on May 1. On Friday he posted, "May The Third Be Absurd That The Guy Who Tried To Steal A Fair Election Is Allowed To Run Again,'' a reference to Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. May 4th is unofficially "Star Wars" Day, in part because of the famous Jedi phrase "May the force be with you.'' The pun goes, "May the fourth be with you." Hamill also lent his voice to "Air Alert" — a downloadable app linked to Ukraine's air defense system. His voice urges people to take cover whenever Russia unleashes another aerial bombardment on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024