PM Modi Warns: Legal Konsequenzen für Korruption in den nächsten fünf Jahren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the NDA government has "unmasked" corrupt forces, and all those who indulged in corruption would face action under law in the next five years.

Hitting out at jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren without taking his name, Modi said leaders of the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc take out rallies in support of the corrupt.

''The former Jharkhand CM is behind bars for corruption; Modi is committed to wipe out the menace. In the next five years, all those who indulged in corruption will face legal action,'' he said at a poll rally in Gumla's Sisai to campaign for BJP candidate Samir Oraon from the Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat.

"The INDIA bloc leaders, neck-deep in corruption, hold rallies, including in Delhi and Ranchi, voicing support for corrupt people, which reveals their true character," the PM said.

Modi also blamed Congress for the "backwardness" of tribal districts, alleging that food grains used to rot in godowns during the UPA regime from 2004 to 2014, while tribal children died due to starvation.

''Congress' 'shahi' (royal) regime under Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh used to lock foodgrains in godowns and leave those to rot, while tribal children lost lives due to hunger... Now, whatever the royal family says, no force on earth can stop free ration delivery to the poor; this is Modi's guarantee," the prime minister asserted.

Modi said the NDA government ensured that the poor get access to the internet unlike the Congress, which was "against" it.

"Today's youths are the heroes of social media. Congress had made the internet a thing for the rich, but Modi ensured it became available for the poor. We made mobile data affordable for all,'' he said. Jharkhand was allocated Rs 12,000 crore under the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) during the NDA regime, unlike previous Congress-led governments, which "prevented funds from reaching the mining areas", Modi said.

The PM also slammed the Congress for not taking any action against Maoists "to preserve the party's vote bank". "But, as long as Modi is alive, no one will be allowed to put tribal lives at risk," he said.

''Banned organisations are spreading their tentacles and committing atrocities on tribal women and looting their land,'' the PM alleged.

''Tribal icon Birsa Munda is not a mere name for me, he is an inspiration to overcome challenges. I promise to usher in development in the region," Modi said.

Taking a jibe at the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for "frequent" leaks of examination papers, the PM said his government introduced a stringent law to punish the culprits playing with the future of students.

Modi also alleged that the JMM-Congress alliance in the state was patronising infiltration.

