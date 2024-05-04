BJP Upset Over Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Decision to Contest from Raebareli: Shrinate

Left Menu

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Saturday said the decision of Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh was strategic.The BJP is upset because it realises how important and strategic the decision is, the AICC spokesperson told PTI Videos.Gandhi filed his nomination from family bastion Raebareli, which was held by Sonia Gandhi for two decades, on Friday.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Saturday said the decision of Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh was ''strategic''.

The BJP is upset because it realises how important and strategic the decision is, the AICC spokesperson told PTI Videos.

Gandhi filed his nomination from family bastion Raebareli, which was held by Sonia Gandhi for two decades, on Friday. The Wayanad MP has also been renominated from the Kerala seat.

''Rahul Gandhi has the ability to get elected from Uttar Pradesh three times and once from Kerala. He can contest from the north and south of the Vindhyas. Can PM Narendra Modi contest from Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka? Are they not part of India,'' Shrinate asked.

Responding to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling Gandhi a political tourist, she said the statement was ''silly and stupid''.

''Fadnavis is DCM in a government that was formed with stealth. He, CM Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar have not been able to protect the rights and businesses of Mumbai and Maharashtra. All of them are going to Gujarat,'' she alleged.

