Union Minister Pradhan Raises Concern Over Alleged 'Outsider' Influence in Odisha CM's Office
PTI | Odisha | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:41 IST
'Outsiders' in Odisha CM's office trying to capture the state, setting a dangerous trend: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to PTI.
