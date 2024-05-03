"Congress should be worried about its seat count...": BJP's Goa Lok Sabha Incharge Ashish Sood

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the voter turnout data for the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Goa Lok Sabha election incharge, Ashish Sood said the way the Congress leaders reacted to ECI's figures shows their fear. He also said Congress should worry about its seat count. "The way Congress is so worried and the way the Congress leaders started reacting yesterday after the Election Commission released the numbers, actually shows their fear. People like Shashi Tharoor saying that the BJP will get 200 or 225 seats only shows their fear & this fear is good. This fear is good because corrupt parties and those who carry corrupt ideologies forward should be afraid of PM Modi's arrival," Sood told ANI.

"Congress is worried about how many seats BJP will get. Congress should worry about how many seats Congress will win...," he further said. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 30 released final figures of voting in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election, showing a turnout of over 66 per cent in both phases.

According to the poll body, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 per cent and 66.71 per cent in the second phase. Voting for the first phase was held on April 19 and the second phase on April 26. The poll panel further said that the male turnout in the first leg stood at 66.22 per cent, female at 66.07 per cent and third-gender (31.32 per cent). The figures for the second phase were 66.99 per cent (Male), 66.42 per cent (Female), and 23.86 per cent (Third-Gender), respectively.

Of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, as many as 102 went to polls on April 19, and 88 on April 26. Voting will also be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes and result declaration is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

