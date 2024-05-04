PM Modi holds roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Kanpur on Saturday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi was seen waving at people lined up on both sides of the road and showed the BJP's 'lotus' poll symbol to canvass support for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

During the roadshow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present. Elections for the Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency will be conducted on May 13 (Phase 4).

The BJP has fielded Ramesh Awasthi and the Congress has pitted Alok Mishra from Kanpur. As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is contesting 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party has the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat. The general elections are being conducted in seven phases over six weeks from April 19 to June 1.

Polling for the first phase and the second phase was conducted on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The next round of voting will take place on May 7. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

