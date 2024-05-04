PM Modi's Kanpur Roadshow Draws Massive Crowds Ahead of UP Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to campaign for the BJP's candidates for the Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seats.

A large crowd cheered for the prime minister and waved cutouts of the BJP's election symbol 'lotus' as he greeted them from his car. Modi also visited the Gumati Gurdwara before starting his roadshow.

Small children, women and elders lined the streets as the prime minister's motorcade passed through. The crowd shouted slogans and showered flower petals.

The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP's Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh atop the open-hooded vehicle.

Voting in the state's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Kanpur and Akbarpur, will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 13. The Kannauj parliamentary constituency, where Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray, will also vote on the same day.

A BJP worker said the roadshow was held from the Gumti Gurudwara to Fazalganj and people from different sections of society greeted the prime minister.

