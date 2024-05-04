Left Menu

Over 291 Encroachers Evicted from Manipur Forests Since BJP's Rule: Chief Minister

Manipur CM N Biren Singh announced the eviction of 291 encroachers from state forests under BJP rule since 2017. Forest cover declined from 17,475 sq km in 1987 to 16,598 sq km in 2021, primarily due to poppy cultivation. Singh emphasized that evictions were non-discriminatory and affected all communities.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:01 IST
Over 291 Encroachers Evicted from Manipur Forests Since BJP's Rule: Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said 291 encroachers were evicted from the state's forests after the BJP came to power in 2017.

In a post on X, Singh said the state had a forest cover of 17,475 sq km in 1987 which decreased to 16,598 sq km in 2021.

He said 877 sq km of forest cover was destroyed, primarily for the cultivation of poppy.

''Evictions from the Reserve Forest & Protected Forest were carried out throughout the state. It was never targeted towards any particular community,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024