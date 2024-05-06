Left Menu

Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Green Initiative: Five Lakh Saplings to Expand Forest Cover

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:54 IST
The Tripura government will plant five lakh saplings in a day to enhance the northeastern state's forest coverage, Forest minister Animesh Debbaram said on Monday.

Currently, the state's forest coverage is 66 per cent.

''A scorching heatwave is sweeping the entire state. Since plantation plays a key role to battle against global warming, the forest department has decided to plant five lakh saplings to boost the state's forest coverage,'' Debbarma told PTI.

The forest department has already chalked out a plan to go for a massive plantation drive in a phased manner, he said, adding the five lakh saplings will be planted in a single day in the first week of July without specifying the date on which the saplings will be planted.

''We don't want saplings to die after plantation. Steps will also be taken to nurture the planted saplings so that the forest coverage could be expanded in the northeastern state'', he said.

The Forest minister appealed to people, social organisations and clubs to come forward to join hands with the Forest department for a massive tree plantation drive.

Debbarma said the Forest department has to cut down trees to facilitate development works like the expansion of national highways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

