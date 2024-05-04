Headline Changed - Kharge optimistic about INDIA bloc securing substantial majority in LS

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed confidence that INDIA bloc would come to power after getting a big majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls by defeating the BJP.

He also alleged that RSS and BJP's agenda is to destroy democracy and distort the constitution in the country.

''Our government will come to power, I'm travelling across the country, our party will get a big majority, party means INDI Alliance. Definitely we will get that many votes to defeat the BJP,'' Khage said in a meeting here.

While addressing a large Koli community meeting as part of the Congress campaign for Lok Sabha polls here, he said, ''If this happens, I will assure you that I will be with you and your (Koli community) demand to be included in ST (Schedule Tribe) list, in accordance with law.'' Several Congress leaders including Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Sharan Prakash Patil and Koli community leaders were present at the meeting.

Kharge said, if BJP-led NDA gets two-thirds majority, the Constitution will not survive.

Stating that this election is important and is not like any other election that comes and goes, he said, ''This election has special importance, because Modi ji has said several times that they (NDA) will win more than 400 seats. Taking it forward his party MPs and MLAs are openly stating that if they get two-thirds majority they will change the Constitution.'' He said, ''If there is no Constitution SC/STs and OBCs cannot be included.'' Further detailing his role in implementing Article 371(J), which grants special status to six backward districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka (renamed as Kalyana Karnataka), Kharge highlighted privileges for those from the region in the field of education, jobs and development because of it.

He called on the people of the region to utilise the benefits and expressed confidence about its development in the days ahead.

RSS and BJP's agenda is to destroy democracy and distort the constitution, the AICC chief said. ''This is their target,'' he claimed.

''I request the Prime Minister and RSS not to divide the country on the lines of caste and religion,'' he added.

Kharge, during his address while highlighting the implementation of guarantees by the Congress government in Karnataka, listed out the ''Nyay guarantees'' announced in the party manifesto nationally for the Lok Sabha polls.

