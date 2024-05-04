Quota System Implemented for All Sections, Including Muslims, During Karpoori Thakur's Rule: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said it was during the tenure of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur that quotas were introduced for backward classes of all sections, including Muslims.

Yadav was responding to the prime minister's allegation that in 2007 when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister he had advocated reservations for Muslims.

''The PM seems hell-bent on insulting Karpoori Thakur. I wonder why the JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is quiet,'' Yadav told PTI-Video.

Modi had also alleged that Prasad and Congress want to divert quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs, who feel disillusioned towards them.

Reacting to it, Yadav said, ''We had raised the quotas for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions. We had requested the Centre to put the legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to make it immune to legal scrutiny. But it has not been done by the NDA government at the Center.'' ''Why the PM and the CM are maintaining a stoic silence over the issue?'' he asked.

Yadav said the PM should rather talk about the issues concerning people.

''This is Mithila region of Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb. What happened to the promises he had made during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls? What happened to the special status and special package to Bihar?'' he asked.

''The song 'Vaada Tera Vada' fits the PM who does not talk about his promises,'' he added.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Yadav claimed the opposition coalition was forming the next government, and sang, ''Sun bhai sun, desh ki dhun, INDIA gathbandhan is coming on 4th of June.''

