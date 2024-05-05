Mesmerizing Moments: Unforgettable Highlights

Following are the top stories at 1.25 pm: NATION: DEL24 RAJNATH-INTERVIEW-LD CONSTITUTION **** BJP govt will never change Preamble of Constitution, reservation will remain: Rajnath New Delhi: The BJP government will never change the Constitution or end reservation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, accusing the Congress of creating ''fear psychosis'' and resorting to spreading misinformation for ''vote bank'' politics. **** DEL14 RAJNATH-INTERVIEW-POK **** No need to capture PoK by force; its people will themselves want to join India, Rajnath feels New Delhi: India will never give up its claim on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) but it won't have to capture it with force because its people, on their own, would want to be part of India after seeing the development in Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said. **** DEL22 RAJNATH-INTERVIEW-CHINA **** Talks with China going on well: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on eastern Ladakh border row New Delhi: As the military standoff between India and China drags on along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the talks between the two sides are going on well and indicated hope for a resolution of the lingering row. **** DEL13 JK-FIRING-OPERATION **** Poonch attack: Operation to flush out terrorists enters second day Jammu: The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday. **** ELX9 ELECTIONS-MP-DIGVIJAYA-INTERVIEW **** PM Modi's political history based on 'Hindu-Muslim dispute': Digvijaya Singh Rajgarh (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political history is based on the ''Hindu-Muslim dispute'' and he should do some soul-searching as to who is benefiting from it, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed. By Manish Shrivastava **** ELX6 ELECTIONS-GJ-MUSLIM CANDIDATES **** 35 Muslim candidates contesting LS polls in Gujarat; none fielded by Cong Ahmedabad: Thirty-five Muslim candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat but the Congress has this time broken its tradition and not fielded a single person from the community in the state. By Kumar Anand **** ELX10 ELECTIONS-MH-MUMBAI NORTH CENTRAL **** Mumbai North Central LS seat: BJP's Nikam takes on Cong's Gaikwad in 'mini Mumbai' Mumbai: If Mumbai is ''mini India'', then the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat is ''mini Mumbai'', home to film stars and celebrities living in posh areas like Bandra and Khar as well as migrants and labourers living in the bylanes of Kurla. **** ELX11 ELECTIONS-MP-VIDISHA-TOURISM **** LS polls: High-profile Vidisha has huge tourism potential, but lacks promotion, say historians Vidisha (MP): Vidisha's links with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj and Madhya Pradesh ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may have brought it under the spotlight from time to time, but the town has the potential to create its identity as a tourist destination, according to historians. By Manish Shrivastava **** ELN2 ELECTIONS-AS-CANDIDATES-CROREPATI **** 15 'crorepati' candidates in third phase of LS polls in Assam Guwahati: Altogether 15 candidates out of the 47 in the fray for the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam going to the polls on May 7 are 'crorepatis', with the richest being AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal contesting from the Dhubri seat. **** BOM3 MH-CHOPPER-PRECAUTIONARY LANDING **** Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra's Sangli; no casualty Sangli (Maharashtra): An Advance Light Helicopter of the Indian Army has made a ''precautionary landing'' at a farm in Maharashtra's Sangli district due to a technical issue in its engine, police said. **** LEGAL: LGD2 DL-HC-SCHOOL-AIR CONDITIONING **** Parents should bear cost of air conditioning facility in school: HC New Delhi: The cost of air conditioning in school has to be borne by the parents as it is a facility being provided to the students, which is no different from the other charges such as laboratory fee, the Delhi High Court has said. **** FOREIGN: FGN2 CANADA-TRUDEAU-NIJJAR-ARRESTS **** PM Trudeau touts Canada as a 'rule-of-law country' after arrest of three Indians in Nijjar murder case Toronto: Canada is a ''rule-of-law country'' with a strong and independent justice system and a fundamental commitment to protect its citizens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, a day after three Indian nationals were charged with the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. ****

