Left Menu

Parties fail to field Muslim candidates despite courting votes

Asaduddin Owaisi criticized parties seeking Muslim votes but not fielding Muslim candidates in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls. He claimed that various parties united to defeat AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel in Aurangabad. Owaisi accused Chandrakant Khaire of choosing Muslim votes over Hindutva stance, while calling Uddhav Thackeray "newly secular."

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:21 IST
Parties fail to field Muslim candidates despite courting votes
  • Country:
  • India

All parties in Maharashtra want Muslim votes in the Lok Sabha polls but have not fielded candidates from the community, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

Addressing a rally in Amkhas Maidan here on Monday, Owaisi also claimed that various parties have come together to ensure the defeat of his Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

''Political parties are seeking votes of Muslims but could not find candidates from the community for any of the 48 seats in Maharashtra. They are not bothered about results elsewhere but two Shiv Sena, two NCPs and half Congress are here to defeat Jaleel,'' he claimed.

Criticising Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Khaire, the AIMIM chief said the former used to call himself a Hindutva leader but arrived at the Idgah here after realising the importance of (Muslim) voters.

''Those whose politics was earlier based on 'khan ya baan' (Muslims and Hindus) are now talking about namaz,'' he said.

Dubbing Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as ''newly secular'', Owaisi said the former chief minister must clear his stand about Babri Masjid demolition and say whether it was a sin or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024