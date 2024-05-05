PM Modi to Nominate for Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat on May 14
PM Modi to file nomination for Varanasi on May 14; roadshow on May 13. Congress' Ajay Rai and BSP's Athar Jamal Lari are also contesting from Varanasi, which will vote on June 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, BJP's city president Vidyasagar Rai said on Sunday.
On May 13, Modi will hold a roadshow in the constituency, and preparations for it are underway, he added ''The route for the roadshow has been finalised. On May 14, Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi seat,'' he said.
The Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai in Varanasi and the BSP Athar Jamal Lari.
Elections in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last round of the general elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
