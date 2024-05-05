Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CEO Announces Deadline Extension for Poll Duty Employees to Exercise Franchise

Andhra Pradesh Election Commission will provide a second chance to vote for election duty staff who missed voting on May 7-8. Postal ballots and home voting will be completed by May 9th. Necessary facilities have been arranged at facilitation centers. Election staff have undergone training, and cash and liquor worth Rs 450 crore have been seized. Elections for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13th.

PTI | Vizianagaram | Updated: 05-05-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 17:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Sunday said that the Election Commission will facilitate another opportunity to vote for employees on election duty who missed exercising their franchise.

During a visit to Vizianagaram to check voting facilities, the CEO noted that such employees will be given the opportunity on May 7 and 8.

''We are working with the goal to ensure that every employee discharging election duties will be offered the postal ballot facility,'' said Meena in a press release.

In the event of eligible employees not finding their names on the postal ballot list and also in case of not applying for this facility, Meena said they can still go ahead and include their name to vote by producing the election duty order and identity card at their relevant facilitation centres.

''Home voting and postal ballot voting for all will be completed by (the) 9th of this month (May),'' the CEO told PTI.

Further, he highlighted that minimum facilities and helpdesks have been arranged at all facilitation centres.

Besides making all the necessary arrangements for conducting polls in the southern state, Meena observed that election staff have already undergone two rounds of training.

Moreover, he noted that cash, liquor and other inducements worth Rs 450 crore have been seized in the run-up to polls until now.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

