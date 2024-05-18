Georgia President Vetoes 'Russian Law' Amid Mass Protests
Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed a controversial 'Russian law' targeting media and NGOs, which sparked weeks of mass protests. The law would have required organizations receiving over 20% of their funding from abroad to register as 'pursuing the interests of a foreign power.'
Georgia's president on Saturday vetoed the so-called “Russian law” targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests.
The law would require media and NGOs to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20 per cent of their funding from abroad.
President Salome Zourabichvili said earlier in the week that she considered the law “unacceptable.”
