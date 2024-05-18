Georgia President Vetoes 'Russian Law' Amid Mass Protests

Georgia's president on Saturday vetoed the so-called “Russian law” targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests.

The law would require media and NGOs to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20 per cent of their funding from abroad.

President Salome Zourabichvili said earlier in the week that she considered the law “unacceptable.”

