EC directs transfer of Andhra Pradesh police chief
Election Commission transfers Andhra Pradesh Police chief KV Rajendranath Reddy. State government asked to provide three replacement candidates by Monday. Reason for transfer remains undisclosed. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled for May 13, with vote counting on June 4.
The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect, sources said.
The poll authority has asked the state government to submit by Monday names of three eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the rank of director general to fill the vacancy, the sources said.
The reason behind the poll body's action was not immediately known. Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4.
