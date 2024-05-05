CPI(M) urges removal of campaign materials from public places by May 10
Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has ordered the removal of campaign materials put up by Left Democratic Front activists during the Lok Sabha polls. The party has asked its leaders and workers to lead the removal effort by May 10th.
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday called for the removal of campaign materials installed by the Left Democratic Front activists in public places across the state as part of the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
The state secretariat of the Marxist Party said all such materials including boards, posters, flags and festoons placed across the state by the LDF would be removed by May 10.
As part of the LS poll campaign, several campaign materials had been installed by the party activists across the state and these should be removed at the earliest, it said in a statement.
The state secretariat also urged the party leaders and workers to take the lead in removing the campaign materials, the statement added.
The Lok Sabha polls were held in Kerala on April 26.
