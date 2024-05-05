Left Menu

CPI(M) urges removal of campaign materials from public places by May 10

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has ordered the removal of campaign materials put up by Left Democratic Front activists during the Lok Sabha polls. The party has asked its leaders and workers to lead the removal effort by May 10th.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:52 IST
CPI(M) urges removal of campaign materials from public places by May 10
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday called for the removal of campaign materials installed by the Left Democratic Front activists in public places across the state as part of the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The state secretariat of the Marxist Party said all such materials including boards, posters, flags and festoons placed across the state by the LDF would be removed by May 10.

As part of the LS poll campaign, several campaign materials had been installed by the party activists across the state and these should be removed at the earliest, it said in a statement.

The state secretariat also urged the party leaders and workers to take the lead in removing the campaign materials, the statement added.

The Lok Sabha polls were held in Kerala on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024