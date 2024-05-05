Left Menu

Xi hails China's ties with France on arrival in Paris for visit

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Ties between China and France are a model of peaceful coexistence and cooperation between countries with different systems, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday as he arrived in France on a visit marking 60 years of relations.

Development of their ties also injects "stability and positive energy to a turbulent world", China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying as he started his first visit to Europe in five years.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

