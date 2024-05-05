Xi hails China's ties with France on arrival in Paris for visit

Ties between China and France are a model of peaceful coexistence and cooperation between countries with different systems, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday as he arrived in France on a visit marking 60 years of relations.

Development of their ties also injects "stability and positive energy to a turbulent world", China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying as he started his first visit to Europe in five years.

