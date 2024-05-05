Left Menu

BJP Confident of Sweeping Madhya Pradesh in Lok Sabha Elections

Two days before the third round of Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma on Sunday claimed that his party had done well in the first two phases and was poised to win all the 29 seats in the state.

  India
  • India

Two days before the third round of Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma on Sunday claimed that his party had done well in the first two phases and was poised to win all the 29 seats in the state. In the 2019 general elections, the party had won 28 seats in MP, with Chhindwara going to Congress' Nakul Nath. "We have got a good number of votes in the first two phases. We are going to lead in all the four phases in MP ending on May 13 and win all 29 seats including Chhindwara," Sharma told reporters here.

Sharma put the onus on Congress workers and their voters for the lower turnout in MP in the first two phases.

Congress workers and their voters did not turn up at polling booths thinking there was no point in casting their ballots as the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would register a landslide victory, he claimed.

"The third phase and fourth phase of elections will be held on May 7 and May 13. We will win all 17 seats which will go to polls in these two phases," he said.

The 2024 general elections are crucial for turning the country into a developed nation by 2047, he said.

Sharma, who is seeking a second term from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat, said that Modi has done remarkable work for the nation's development and the poor in the last 10 years.

As per BJP's poll manifesto, 3 crore houses will be provided to the poor if the party returns to power, he said.

