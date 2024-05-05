Congress President Kharge Questions BJP's Commitment to Constitutional Values

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday warned that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would spell disaster for the country’s constitutional integrity and democratic fabric.

Speaking at a rally in West Bengal’s Sujapur in support of Congress candidates for Maldaha Uttar and Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha seats, Kharge accused Modi of promoting divisive politics fueled by hatred and polarisation.

''If Modi comes to power again, the Constitution cannot be saved and democracy will be destroyed. India will be under the rule of a dictator,'' the veteran Rajya Sabha MP said.

Kharge asserted that under Modi's rule, personal freedoms and choices, including dietary preferences, are being curtailed, painting a picture of a dictatorial regime.

Stating that RSS and BJP are two sides of the same coin, he said, ''Modi is imposing food habits on people. In Modi's Bharat, one has to eat and perform puja rituals as per his wish,'' Kharge said.

He criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for launching hateful attacks against Rahul Gandhi, including suggestions that he should lead Pakistan instead of India.

''Why will Rahul become the PM of Pakistan! He is the son of India, his family has sacrificed everything for India,'' Kharge said.

Accusing the BJP of corruption through electoral bonds and using intimidation tactics against opposition parties, Kharge depicted Modi and Amit Shah as orchestrators of a grand scheme to cleanse the BJP's image while tarnishing their adversaries.

''BJP has no right to talk on bhrashtachar. Their policy was 'chanda do, dhanda lo' (give us donation and we will help you),'' he added.

He accused the BJP of intimidating the opposition parties nationally with graft charges and arrest while encouraging tainted leaders to join the saffron camp.

''Modi and Amit Shah have together turned BJP into a big laundry, a washing machine where all the stains are removed,'' he added.

Kharge urged voters in Maldaha to rally behind the Congress candidates, positioning the party as the foremost bulwark against the BJP's ascendancy and advocating for a government founded on secular principles and inclusive governance.

''We are the only national party to thwart BJP's challenge and put up a secular, democratic government at the Centre,'' he added.

