Kanhaiya Kumar to submit nomination papers for upcoming election

Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress candidate from the Northeast Delhi constituency, will file his nomination for the May 25 Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

The former student leader will take out a procession from near Maujpur Metro Station to the election office to file his nomination.

''We will take care of peace in the area. We will follow the traffic rules. If needed, we will shower flowers to express our happiness,'' Kumar said.

Kumar will face BJP's two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. Kumar contested the 2019 general election as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.

Congress's Udit Raj filed his nomination for the Northwest Delhi seat on Friday and his party colleague Jai Prakash Agarwal filed his nomination for the Chandni Chowk seat on Saturday.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

As part of the seat-share arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital. Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

