ED seizes cash during raids in Ranchi
ED raids in Ranchi allegedly linked to a state minister's aide recover a large sum of "unaccounted" cash. Video footage shows currency notes scattered in a room reportedly belonging to the private secretary's domestic help. The cash is being counted to determine the exact amount. The raids are part of a money laundering case against a former rural development department chief engineer, who was arrested by the ED in 2022.
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of ''unaccounted'' cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.
Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.
The searches are linked to a money laundering case against the former chief engineer of the rural development department, Virendra K Ram, who was arrested by the ED last year.
