KKR Dominates SRH in Record-Breaking IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders showcased exceptional bowling to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad for a mere 113, the lowest total ever in an IPL final. Key bowlers Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell, and Harshit Rana led the charge. Opting to bat first, SRH faced immediate setbacks and never recovered.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:21 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad for 113 in the Indian Premier League final here on Sunday.

This is the lowest ever total in an IPL final.

Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game.

Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger. Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump.

SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on. First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over. SRH could not recover from there.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Pat Cummins 24; Mitchell Starc 2/14, Andre Russell 3/19, Harshit Rana 2/24).

