EU ends rule-of-law proceedings against Poland

The European Union Commission no longer believes there is a risk to the rule of law in Poland, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, adding that the EU would therefore end rule-of-law proceedings against the country, which were initiated over six years ago.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:54 IST
The European Union Commission no longer believes there is a risk to the rule of law in Poland, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, adding that the EU would therefore end rule-of-law proceedings against the country, which were initiated over six years ago. "Today marks the opening of a new chapter for Poland", von der Leyen said in a post on X.

The proceedings were launched when far-right populist party PiS ruled the country. Last year, Donald Tusk, a pro-EU liberal, won the national election, putting Poland again on a more pro-EU course.

