Their mobile phones show frequent communication with international numbers, he added.Investigators suspect the seized pistols and heroin may have been smuggled into India from Pakistan.

PTI | Jaip6ur | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:25 IST
2 held with heroin worth Rs 15 cr, China-made pistols in Rajasthan; cross-border supply suspected
Police in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan have arrested two alleged traffickers and seized heroin worth around Rs 15 crore along with two China-made pistols and 14 live cartridges, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made late Wednesday night during patrolling near Rohi Nagarana in the Sangaria police station area. The accused were travelling in a Haryana-registered SUV and were allegedly on their way to deliver the consignment.

Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar said Bhupendra Singh (43), a resident of Bathinda in Punjab, and Nasir (23) of Deeg in Rajasthan, were detained after the police allegedly recovered 3.08 kg of heroin, two foreign-made pistols with magazines, an additional magazine, and 14 cartridges from a bag inside the vehicle.

Both accused allegedly have criminal histories and were acting on instructions from a handler based abroad, the SP said.

''Preliminary questioning indicates that the drugs and weapons were brought from the Harike area of Punjab. Their mobile phones show frequent communication with international numbers,'' he added.

Investigators suspect the seized pistols and heroin may have been smuggled into India from Pakistan. The role of the overseas handler and the route of supply are being verified, the police said.

Further interrogation of the accused and cyber-forensic analysis of their devices are underway.

