Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU student leader and now Congress member, has filed his nomination from the north east Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday filed his nomination from the north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Kumar filed his nomination at the district magistrate's office in Nand Nagri. He was accompanied by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, former president and chairman of the election management committee and co-ordination committee Subhash Chopra, former DPCC president Anil Chaudhary, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, MLA Sandeep Jha, and others. Kumar assured that he would work for the development of the area and welfare of the people, and to protect their rights. He promised to work for the people of Delhi with their support and cooperation, and in return sought their support and votes to become their representative in the Parliament. Kumar also held a roadshow from his central election office in Maujpur to the district magistrate's office with thousands of workers and leaders. Throughout the route, thousands of local residents lined up to witness the procession, with the Congress workers waving the party flags. Yadav said the INDIA bloc will sweep all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The first two schedules of the Parliament elections give a clear indication that people now want a government that works. The INDIA bloc was not only receiving massive support from the people of Delhi, but all across the country, he added. The Delhi BJP has alleged that Kumar secretly arrived to file his nomination. Despite announcing the nomination rally at 11 am, Kumar filed his nomination at 10:30 am. Not a single big leader of the Delhi Congress went to the nomination office, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed. Kumar is pitted against BJP's two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. He contested the 2019 general elections as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the the sixth phase on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)