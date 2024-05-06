France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for what he called "his open attitude" in an anti-dumping probe on cognac.

"I thank the President for his open attitude regarding provisional measures on cognac," Macron told a joint press conference, adding France hoped its products could continue having access to the Chinese market.

