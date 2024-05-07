Polling underway in Assam for third and final phase of Lok Sabha polls
The third and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam saw polling begin for four constituencies: Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar. 47 candidates, including AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi, are vying for the seats.
- Country:
- India
Voting began on Tuesday for four constituencies to decide the political fate of 47 candidates in the third and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam.
Polling commenced at 7 am and will end at 5 pm in Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar seats.
Prominent candidates include AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal who is seeking re-election for the fourth successive term from Dhubri, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, eight-time Asom Gana Parishad legislator Phanibhushan Choudhury, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and the two women contestants of Guwahati - Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP and Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress.
Altogether 82.11 lakh voters, including 40.84 women and 112 belonging to the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise in 9,516 polling stations. Security arrangements have been tightened for the final round of Lok Sabha elections in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Key provisions of CAA may violate certain Articles of the Indian Constitution: Congressional report
Three-way fight in Assam's Nagaon and Karimganj seats as BJP, Congress and AIUDF battle it out
"Naked communal appeal": Tharoor on PM's comment that Congress will distribute private wealth to Muslims
People of Aligarh have put 'lock' on SP, Congress factory of 'pariwarwad', corruption, appeasement: PM Narendra Modi in Aligarh.
"Karnataka is like ATM for Congress": BJP leader K Annamalai