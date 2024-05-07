PM Modi Casts His Vote in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency
Prime Minister Modi cast his vote in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, during the single-phase polling for 25 Lok Sabha seats. He was present at a polling booth in Ahmedabad city, accompanied by Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat.
Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth.
