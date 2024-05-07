Left Menu

PM Modi urges record voter turnout in third phase of Lok Sabha elections

Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant, Modi said in a post on X.The prime minister also posted the message on the microblogging platform in Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi.More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the election.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday and said their active participation will make the election more vibrant.

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

''Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant,'' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister also posted the message on the microblogging platform in Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi.

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the election. Among the bigwigs are Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and S P Singh Baghel (Agra).

As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

